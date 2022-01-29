Man dead after Kalamazoo hit & run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man is dead after a hit & run.

The hit & run happened on the 4200 block of South Burdick Street just after 6:30 Friday night.

That's where police say they found a 38-year-old man with significant injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car that hit the man left the scene of the accident and has yet to be identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.