Man dead after crashing car into water in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — One man is dead after crashing his car into water in Saugatuck early Saturday morning, according to police.

First responders with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to the city of Saugatuck on reports of a car crashing into the water near Lucy Street and Newnham Street.

The first deputy to get to the scene saw a car submerged and jumped into the water to try to rescue the driver, who was identified as 29-year-old Robert Guerra from Holland, MI.

The deputy was able to get the driver out of the vehicle, who was pronounced dead shortly after.

The only other passenger in the car was removed safely from the water with no injuries.

The Saugatuck Township Fire Department, Douglas Police Department, AMR and the Allegan County Dive Team assisted in this incident.

