Man charged in shooting outside Holland Township business that left two hurt

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office announced a man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Holland Township that left two people hurt.

48-year-old Andrew Louis Harper, of Holland, was arraigned Monday on several charges, including Assault with Intent to Murder, Felonious Assault and additional weapons charges.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. November 15 in the 90 block of Douglas Avenue. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument and assault at a business that spilled into the parking lot. Investigators say two people and several unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire.

The two victims have been identified as a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. Both were treated for gunshot wounds and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Harper was arrested November 21 and was taken into custody in Holland with help from the Ottawa County Critical Response Team. His bond was set at $500,000. Harper remains at the Ottawa County Jail as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or at mosotips.com.

