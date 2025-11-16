Police search for suspect after Holland Township shooting

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says one man is in the hospital after a shooting in Holland Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 9:02 p.m. Saturday night near Douglas Avenue and North River Avenue.

Officials say when deputies arrived, a 27-year-old man was driven to the nearby Holland Community Hospital by a friend, suffering non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire. Investigators say the shooting happened at a parking lot where multiple people were, when a man pulled a gun out and started shooting at the victim and his acquaintances. Several vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Douglas Avenue was closed for several hours after the shooting, but has since reopened. Investigators believe there is no danger to the public. If you have information for investigators, you're asked to call The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

