Man arrested in connection to CMU shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Isabella County Sheriffs Office announced the arrest of one Kenneth Thomas on a 10-count felony warrant for shooting two men in Union Township.

Authorities report that an investigation revealed Kenneth fired shots into a gathering, injuring two, at an apartment following a fight. The exchange occurred at an afterparty in an apartment on Deerfield road.

Kenneth and the other Detroit residents had no connection to the apartment complex or Central Michigan University and fled to Detroit shortly after the shooting according to Isabella County Sheriffs.