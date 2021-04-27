Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in connection to CMU shooting

items.[0].image.alt
SWAMPSCOTSTUDIO
SWAMPSCOTSTUDIO
Photo/Facebook: Central Michigan University
CMU confirms 75 positive COVID cases in students
Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 17:48:27-04

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Isabella County Sheriffs Office announced the arrest of one Kenneth Thomas on a 10-count felony warrant for shooting two men in Union Township.

RELATED: Warrants issued for suspects in shooting that hospitalized CMU quarterback, senior student

Authorities report that an investigation revealed Kenneth fired shots into a gathering, injuring two, at an apartment following a fight. The exchange occurred at an afterparty in an apartment on Deerfield road.

Kenneth and the other Detroit residents had no connection to the apartment complex or Central Michigan University and fled to Detroit shortly after the shooting according to Isabella County Sheriffs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time