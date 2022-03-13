Man arrested in Allegan County after police chase, attempted car jacking

WATSON TWP., Mich. — A man was arrested in Allegan County yesterday after attempting to flee from police and an attempted car jacking, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday (March 12), a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on M-222 in Watson Township for a traffic violation.

When trying to stop the vehicle, the driver drove away from the deputy before a short chase took place.

During that pursuit, the suspect did a U-turn in parking lot before police say he intentionally drove at the deputy, striking the police car and disabling it before driving away from the scene.

A short time later, a trooper with Michigan State Police saw the suspect vehicle on US-131 and attempted to stop it before another police chase ensued.

The man eventually crashed into the median just north of the Martin exit before fleeing from police on foot and attempting to car jack a southbound vehicle, forcing his way into the driver's seat of a vehicle stopped on the expressway.

Additional officers got to the scene and ultimately arrested the man before he could take off in the vehicle.

That man is currently in police custody on the charges listed above, as well as on outstanding warrants. His name has been withheld by police pending arraignment.

