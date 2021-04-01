Man arrested for possession of stolen firearm & multiple drug charges in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Today the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) alongside the Berrien County Tactical Response Unit (TRU) seized three pounds of marijuana, thirteen pounds of marijuana edibles, four firearms, and a stolen pistol which were all located and seized during a search warrant in Benton Harbor according to a Michigan State Police (MSP) press release.

One man, 27, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition. using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug house.

The Southwest Enforcement Team is comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, and the Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office according to MSP.