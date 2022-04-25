Man arrested for possession of meth and stolen camper

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Cass County deputies arrested a 33-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine as well as stolen property.

Deputies were notified last night that a camper had been pinched from St. Joseph County and taken into Cass County.

The stolen camper was discovered in the 55000 block of Gards Prairie Rd, deputies confirm. Methamphetamine was also present at the site.

Due to pending arraignment on charges, the suspect’s name is not available.

Authorities continue to investigate this case.