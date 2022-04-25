Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for possession of meth and stolen camper

Cass County Sheriff Cruiser 02142021
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Cass County Sheriff Cruiser 02142021
Posted at 5:32 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 17:32:45-04

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Cass County deputies arrested a 33-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine as well as stolen property.

Deputies were notified last night that a camper had been pinched from St. Joseph County and taken into Cass County.

The stolen camper was discovered in the 55000 block of Gards Prairie Rd, deputies confirm. Methamphetamine was also present at the site.

Due to pending arraignment on charges, the suspect’s name is not available.

Authorities continue to investigate this case.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News