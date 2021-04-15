Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for meth possession following execution of search warrant in Dowagiac

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Photo
Cass County Sheriff's Office 01162021
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 16:22:20-04

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Detectives in Cass County executed a search warrant in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Commercial Street today, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told one subject was detained while a search was conducted. During the search, methamphetamine and corresponding paraphernalia were discovered, according to the sheriff’s office, who say a 35-year-old man was arrested for meth possession.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that the suspect is expected to be arraigned at 4th district court.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call 1-800-462-9328 or submit an anonymous tip here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time