Man arrested following Porter Twp. assault

Posted at 7:16 AM, Jan 01, 2023
Van Buren County Sheriff's arrested a man in following a domestic assault allegation.

The Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17, the assault by strangulation took place around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at a home in Porter Township.

When they got to the scene, they found a 49-year-old man highly intoxicated. He wasn't ver cooperative with answerting deputies questions.

The man was arrested after probable cause was found to do so.

He faces a domestic assault charge. Deputies found a warrant for child support and another for criminal bench for contempt, both issued out of Allegan County.

He's being held at the Allegan County Jail.

