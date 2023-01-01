Man arrested following Porter Twp. assault

Van Buren County Sheriff's arrested a man in following a domestic assault allegation.
The Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17, the assault by strangulation took place around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at a home in Porter Township.
When they got to the scene, they found a 49-year-old man highly intoxicated. He wasn't ver cooperative with answerting deputies questions.
The man was arrested after probable cause was found to do so.
He faces a domestic assault charge. Deputies found a warrant for child support and another for criminal bench for contempt, both issued out of Allegan County.
He's being held at the Allegan County Jail.