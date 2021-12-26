Man arrested after trying to run over someone intentionally

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — One man is in Calhoun County jail after attempting to intentionally hit someone with is car.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a turfing complaint in the 300 block of E. Hamilton St. in the Village of Homer.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that the suspect tried to intentionally strike someone with his car.

After canvassing the area deputies found the man fleeing eastbound on M-60. A deputy caught up to the fleeing man, a white man from the Village of Homer, who refused to obey commands from the deputy.

Authorities report that the man was held prior to being lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for felonious assault, malicious destruction of property, and resisting and obstructing.

