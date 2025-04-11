Man arrested after shots fired during large fight in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, (Mich.) — Battle Creek Police say they made an arrest after a fight they estimate involved 60 people.

It happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. near downtown, on W Michigan Ave. between S Cass St. and N Washington Ave. Police said while on the way to the call about the fight, dispatch informed them someone had also fired a gun.

Police say once they arrived, they found out the suspect believed to have fired the gun had taken off. His car was located and he was stopped, and they found a gun in his car.

He is charged with several weapons offenses, including felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge.

His name was not released.

