Man arrested after 100 mph police chase

HARTFORD TWP., Mich. — A Hartford man is in custody after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop.

The incident started Saturday night around 7:10 on County Road 687 and 62nd Avenue in Hartford Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department.

A deputy noticed a man driving southbound when he crossed the center line and narrowly avoided crashing into a patrol car.

Deputies pulled the man over before he drove off. A police chase ensued with the man driving at more than 100 MPH.

He eventually crashed into a hill because he wasn't able to navigate a turn. The man was arrested shortly after.

Deputies say the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

He's been arrested twice before for Operating While Intoxicated.

He's currently behind bars for fleeing and eluding, Operating While Intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.