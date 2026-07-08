Man arrested after domestic assault, search in Ottawa County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night following a domestic assault incident and search in Ottawa County, authorities said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to a domestic assault call on Sherman Boulevard in Chester Township. Investigators learned the suspect allegedly had a long gun and that a shot had been fired.

Authorities said a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old child sought shelter inside the home. A third adult woman was also later found sheltering in the residence.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies safely removed the two women and child from the home. Officials said the women suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody after receiving a report of a man running from the scene.

The suspect was not injured and was turned over to Ottawa County deputies. He was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on possible domestic assault and firearms-related charges.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation remains active.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube