Man airlifted to hospital after being pulled from water at Ludington park

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A man is in critical but stable condition after being pulled from the water at a Ludington beach Wednesday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Stearns Beach, according to the Ludington Police Department (LPD).

We’re told the caller reported that a man was drowning and had been struggling in the water for about five minutes.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrived first as four young adults helped pull him onto their boat.

LPD says attempts were made to revive the unresponsive man before he was taken to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital. He was later airlifted to Corewell Butterworth Hospital.

Police express their gratitude to the four people who helped pull the man out of the water and to MCSO for their quick response. LPD also thanks the Ludington Fire Department and Life EMS.

