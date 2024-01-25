Man accused of sexually assaulting relative 9 times in Allegan, Calhoun counties

LANSING, Mich. — A Bellaire man is in custody for allegations of sexually assaulting a family member, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

John Hendrickson, 58, is accused of assaulting a relative multiple times between 1999 and 2007. The state says the victim was younger than 15 when the incidents allegedly took place.

We’re told Hendrickson was charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Allegan County and five counts in Calhoun County. Eight of those counts are in the first degree.

“I am grateful for the courage of the victim who came forward, years after suffering multiple alleged assaults, to pursue accountability for her attacker,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “These charges reflect the significant harm inflicted throughout her childhood. I hope all victims of childhood sexual assault know my department is available to them, to be heard in a victim-centered and trauma-informed way, and that criminal charges remain possible even years after the criminal activity transpired.”

The state says each count carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

