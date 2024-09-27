Making the grade: KPS student scores show improvement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools saw improvement in student test scores last year. Superintendent Darrin Slade told FOX 17 that this improvement is one to celebrate.

"Our elementary scores, math, and ELA scores increased overall. Our science and social studies scores increased overall for all levels," Slade told FOX 17.

The superintendent has only been with the district a little over a year, and he's seeing the progress that KPS hasn't seen in a while.

"Some highlights: our eighth-grade students at ELA scores were the highest in the past ten years in the district," he said.

According to KPS— three of the four middle schools saw significant gains in M-STEP English language arts.

In 2018, 31% of eighth-grade students in the district were proficient in ELA, which increased to 52% in 2024.

"I always credit this to the hardworking teachers we have, the excellent principals we have, and most of all, we have dedicated, focused, hardworking students who come to square every day and give their best," said Slade.

While he says more students are going to ninth grade on grade level than ever before— there's still room for growth.

"We're going to use this data to help establish goals and expectations for our strategic plan, which we should have finished by Thanksgiving break," he told FOX 17.

Between implementing Saturday school for elementary students last year and the district's discipline and phone policy— Slade believes that all play a role in helping students learn.

"We saw improvement in every single area. I just think students come to school they want to learn, and we just have to make sure we push them in a direction to learn and do their best," he added.

The strategic plan will include a 70% proficiency goal for reading and look to improve attendance, graduation rates, and student achievement.

