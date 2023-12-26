Make-A-Wish holiday wish line uplifting those struggling this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holiday cheer is just a phone call away for people who may be struggling this season. It's a simple yet precious gift from kids facing their own battles, who still want to bring a bit of joy to others.

It’s a unique hotline bringing people joy during the holiday. A source of hope and strength for people who need it most. Each extension on the Make-A-Wish holiday wish line is doing that in a different way.

The people on the other end of the line providing that joy are just kids who are no strangers to dark days, but are hoping to brighten others.

Like Fernie who was diagnosed with leukemia, Ava and Holin who both have heart conditions, Jasper who’s dealing with respiratory failure, Brantley with congenital heart disease and Anabelle who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

Each battled critical illnesses and had their own wishes granted by Make-A-Wish. They know firsthand how a little joy can do a lot of good.

The pre-recorded messages offer friendly advice, funny stories, support and of course holiday cheer.

A simple phone call — short stories of happiness — and kids who wanted to be on the giving end this holiday season.

From now until December 31, you can experience a little joy in the middle of your day, by dialing (480) 914-9474. You can donate to Make-A-Wish here.

