Lt. Gov. joins FOX 17 to talk progress, goals amid 1st 100 days of 2nd term

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist are approaching the first 100 days of their second term in office.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist joined FOX 17’s Janice Allen live on the air Wednesday to talk about what the administration has done so far and what it plans to do in the future.

"We're creating jobs, we're keeping communities safe and we are just getting started."

Michigan lawmakers have been busy for the last nearly 100 days—making some major changes to state law.

Repeal of the retirement tax

Expansion of the Working Families Tax Credit

Expansion of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act

Repeal of Right-to-Work

Proposal of gun reform legislation

"Coming off of last year's election, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, myself and this democratically-controlled legislature are ready to get to work on the priorities of the people of Michigan. We committed and promised that we would deliver for our communities. We promised that we would repeal the tax on retirement income and pensions. We promised that we would expand the Working Families Tax Credit for families to make ends meet. That is the largest tax cut for working families and retirees in decades, in the history of the state of Michigan," Lt. Gov. Gilchrist said.

Our interview with Lt. Gov. Gilchrist fell on the same day Governor Whitmer signed a bill into law getting rid of the 1931 abortion ban in the state of Michigan.

"Governor Whitmer [Wednesday] signed a bill eliminating, from the books, the 1931 ban on abortion that the voters spoke with a clear voice and voted against by passing Prop 3 in the election," Lt. Gov. Gilchrist told FOX 17. "We also expanded civil rights protections for the LGBTQ+ community because we want everyone— every woman, every LGBTQ+ person, every Michigander to recognize that this is the place that will welcome you, that will invest in you, help you build your future and your family as you see fit."

The 100th day of the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration’s second term is April 10.

