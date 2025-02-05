Lowell woman killed in deer-related rollover

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The crash started when the driver hit a deer and lost control on Vergennes St.

Suzanna Cooper's car left the road, crossing over Flat River Dr before rolling into nearby trees.

First responders found the 36-year-old Lowell woman was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"As we continue our investigation, we want to remind everyone that seatbelts are one of the simplest ways to reduce the risk of serious injury in a crash. Please take a moment to buckle up every time you drive," The Kent County Sheriff's Office wrote in their release about the crash.

According to the report, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

