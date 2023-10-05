'Love in action': Musician, Hope College graduate Sufjan Stevens recovering from Guillian-Barre Syndrome

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Musician and Hope College graduate Sufjan Stevens recently announced that he is recovering from Guillian-Barre Syndrome, as he prepares to release a new full-length album on Friday.

Stevens spent a portion of his youth in Petoskey, and graduated from Hope College in 1998.

The first album he released commercially, 'A Sun Came', during his time at the Holland campus.

Stevens gained significant mainstream attention in the mid 2000's— releasing albums dedicated to his home state, 'Michigan' in 2003, and 'Illinois' in 2005.

He was invited to perform at the Academy Awards in 2018, after several of his songs were included on the soundtrack for 'Call Me By Your Name'.

As he prepares to release his latest full length musical project Javlin on Friday, he is in the midst of recovering from Guillian-Barre.

On September 20, he wrote on his Tumblr account, "I’m very excited about having new music to share, but I just wanted to let you know that one of the reasons why I haven’t been able to participate in the press and promotion leading up to the release of Javelin is bc I am in the hospital."

"Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests—MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc.—the neurologists diagnosed me with an auto immune disorder called Guillian-Barre Syndrome."

He recounted being administered intravenous immunoglobulin therapy for several days.

Dr. Ralph Wang, with Mary Free Bed, explains, "the body's immune system attacks itself... and it primarily attacks the peripheral nerves, the nerves in your arms and your legs."

"Unfortunately, you begin to lose the ability to walk, and also use your arms and even sit up, and in the most severe cases, it can affect your breathing."

Stevens explained in his Tumblr posts that hig GBS did not spread to his lung, heart, or brain.

After about two weeks recovering in bed, he says he was transferred to a rehab facility.

"It’s a slow process, but they say I will “recover,” it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work... I’m only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet. I’m committed to getting better, I’m in good spirits, and I’m surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!," he wrote.

Dr. Wang says the first warning sign people with GBS experience is typically tingling in the hands or feet.

"It's a drawn out process, and very scary too, of course, if you have to be on the ventilator. It may take many months to recover," he said.

According to the CDC, about 3,000- 6,000 people are diagnosed with Guillian-Barre Syndrome every year in the United States.

Dr. Wang says about half of patients will recover fully within a year's time with no major impairments, while roughly 80% will eventually be able to walk without any assistance.

On Thursday afternoon, Stevens posted an update saying he got the go-ahead to head home.

"Looks like I'm getting out of here tomorrow. I'll continue the work at home and in outpatient therapy," he wrote in the October 5 post.

"Thanks for following my hospital blog. And thanks for all your prayers and well wishes. Pray for the peace of the world. Be well. Be safe. Be yourself."

Stevens will make it home the same day his newest album makes it out into the world.

On October 2 Stevens wrote, "This whole experience has been a blessing in disguise. I know I’ve often been the poster child of pain, loss, and loneliness. And I can be a misanthrope at times. But the past month has renewed my hope in humanity."

"All the caregivers, doctors, nurses, and specialists working 24/7 to care for those in dire need around me have been constant examples of love in action. Thank you and God bless!"

You can read more about the work and art of Sufjan Stevens, and check out his new album, HERE.

