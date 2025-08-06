Longtime Davenport University President announces his 2026 retirement

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After 17 years leading Davenport University, President Richard Pappas, Ed.D. is set to retire at the end of the upcoming academic year.

Davenport University Communications shared the announcement Wednesday.

“After 37 years as president at four outstanding institutions, the last 17 at Davenport, this decision was not an easy one,” Pappas said. “I take immense pride in what we have accomplished together, even as I look forward to spending more time with my family. The time feels right to pass the baton to a new leader—someone who will build on our foundation and help shape the university’s next era.”

Pappas is one of the longest-serving presidents at any college or university in Michigan.

He became the fifth president of Davenport in 2009 and the university has experienced significant growth under his leadership.

DU noted a 200% increase in graduation rates and a 32% rise in student retention during his tenure.

Pappas established the College of Urban Education, the Casa Latina online bilingual program and the First-Generation Student Initiative.

He also oversaw physical and mental health initiatives at DU — including a new Wellness Center and the introduction of new degree programs in Mental Health Counseling and Psychiatric nursing.

DU says that increased the number of bachelor degrees from 23 to 37 and the number of graduate degrees from nine to 31.

In addition to 17 years at Davenport, Pappas previously served as president of National-Louis University in Chicago, Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor and Hartford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland.

His last day on the job is June 30, 2026.

The Board of Trustees plans to start their search for their next president in the coming months.

