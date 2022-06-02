Long Road Distillers announces opening of new cocktail bar in East Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Long Road Distillers has announced the opening of the new cocktail bar named Less Traveled. The bar is located at 959 Cherry Street Southeast.

Less Traveled features a curated selection of craft cocktails that are unique to the bar. It also features some favorites that are available at Long Road Distillers. Snacks will also be available including olives, mixed nuts, and pretzels. Less Traveled will feature a moody interior, with bar and lounge seating for up to 40 guests. There will also be an outdoor patio that overlooks Cherry Street and can seat up to 45 guests.

“Over the past several months, our team has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on this new space and a completely new concept for Long Road,” said Jon O’Connor, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Long Road Distillers. “We’re thrilled to share what we’ve been working on with the East Hills neighborhood!”

Less Traveled will be open Tuesday-Friday at 4 p.m.-11 p.m. and on Saturday from 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube