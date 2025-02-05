Local stars dance to support growing food pantry needs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Local food pantries across West Michigan are seeing a growing need to serve.

A food pantry in Muskegon says it’s tripled the amount of people to come through their pantry in the last month. So, now, community stars are choreographing something special... for a cause.

Among the community stars is Kristen Turgeon, executive director of Mission for Area People. Turgeon, and others, are training to take the stage in Dancing with the Local Stars.

Just like a dance, Mission for Area People relies on a routine. Twice a week, they provide a week’s worth of meals. And a large chunk of funds to pay for these meals comes from the annual Dancing with the Local Stars event.

“If we didn't have this funding... we definitely wouldn't have been able to stretch through even half a year," Turgeon said.

And the need is growing every day. “In the last month, we've seen almost a triple in people that have come to our pantry,” Turgeon said.

So, Turgeon has developed quite the rhythm when it comes to meeting need. But, can she find a different rhythm in the form of dance… for dough?

“It’s gonna be practicing every day from here on out," Turgeon said.

Each year, Dancing with the Local Stars invites twelve teams to compete, and each team is expected to throw separate fundraisers to raise money for local food pantries, in addition to the funds raised on performance day.

Billie Carey, member of the Muskegon Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, helps to put on the event. “To stop and see the people lined up outside the pantry doors, and to actually put a face to the people that need the groceries, or need the food is quite eye-opening of how important it is to stock the pantries,” Carey said.

If Turgeon's team wins, the food pantry of her choice will get an additional check to the funds raised.

Dancing with the Local Stars is accepting applications for local food pantries to receive funding in Muskegon, Upper Ottawa, and Lower Oceana through Valentine’s Day.

The event will be held Friday, February 21st at 7 P.M. and then again Saturday, February 22 at 1 P.M. and 7 P.M.

For more information, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube