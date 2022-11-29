Local health officials warn parents of 'one-chip challenge'

COLDWATER, Mich. — A recent incident has prompted health officials to warn parents of an internet challenge with potentially dangerous results.

The “Paqui One-Chip Challenge” entails consuming one spicy tortilla chip and waiting to eat or drink anything for as long as possible, according to the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ).

We’re told the challenge asks this year’s participants to eat a chip flavored after the Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Scorpion peppers, which health experts say are among the hottest peppers in existence.

The health department explains the spicy feeling that comes with eating peppers is caused by capsaicin, a naturally occurring ingredient. It’s used in pepper spray and is reportedly more painful than mace.

“Consuming capsaicin-containing products, including tortilla chips like the Paqui One Chip Challenge, may cause people to experience mouth irritation, pain, or burning, along with intestinal discomfort,” says Medical Director Dr. Luparello. “Capsaicin consumption can also cause more serious health problems such as; chest pain, heart palpitations, and even heart attacks. Eating larger amounts of capsaicin can also cause repeated vomiting which can lead to life-threatening esophageal damage.”

Health Officer Rebecca Burns advises all consumers to review warning labels before eating Paqui chips.

See a doctor if you experience chest pains, labored breathing, splitting headaches or other capsaicin-induced symptoms, health officials say.

