Local graffiti wall turning inspiration into expression: 'this is a free space'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids graffiti wall on Lafayette Ave. is giving artists a unique opportunity to make their voices heard.

Artist Guillermo Sotelo startedthe local graffiti wallwith Hannah Berry, Executive Director at Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts, to give artists a chance to express themselves freely, without fear.

“This is a free space for artists to create micro murals, or for graffiti writers to come and write their names all over without fear of legal backlash or anything like that,” Sotelo said.

Although the graffiti wall has propelled artists in their careers, it's much more than a concrete canvas, it's a community.

“It’s a really great place to bring the arts community together and to just build that community through mutual passion,” Sotelo said.

What started as inspiration and turned into expression has become an outlet for people like Berry to advocate for artists who wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to display their work.

“I didn't even realize how much barriers of access there is to public art and public space activation,” Berry said.

Now, nothing can stop local artists from creating their own masterpieces.

Artists of any age and skill level are welcome to make their mark on this wall anytime from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

