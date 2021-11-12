Local Girl Scouts troop celebrates Native American Heritage Month

MANISTEE, Mich. — A local Girl Scouts troop is teaming up with the River Band of Ottawa Indians to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

“We feel it’s important we expose all Girl Scouts and girls in our community to the incredible contributions of all the Native cultures within this region.”

All community members are welcome to the celebration on Nov. 20, which will feature art, stories, food and more.

It will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Aki Maadiziwin Community Center.

