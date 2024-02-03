Local flag football team to play for national title at Pro Bowl

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The West Michigan Drive, a local flag football team, will play in the NFL FLAG Championships at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando this weekend.

In November, the team— a collection of all-stars from the East Grand Rapids and Grandville flag football leagues— won the NFL FLAG Regional Championships in Indianapolis, shutting out the Minnesota Phenom 13-0.

"The greatest feeling of my life," said Tom Wustman, a safety and wide receiver for the Drive. "It was absolutely insane. I loved it."

"It just feels good to know we're going to Orlando," said Joey Herbert, the team's quarterback.

While prepping for the 16-team, single-elimination tournament, running routes on a Saturday night at MEF Fieldhouse in Caledonia, FOX 17 spoke to the team.

"These are kids that want to be here," said Tyler Wustman, a coach. "They pay attention."

Still years away from the Friday night lights of high school football, the elementary school-aged roster has its sights set even further: College and the NFL.

"It's always been my dream," said Cymian Echebelem, a running back who models his game after Barry Sanders, his favorite player.

"Pro all the way," Herbert said.

Wearing a play-call wristband, Herbert called for the snap during the Saturday practice. His wide receivers ran their routes—a curl, a slant, and two deep crosses— while the safety blitzed. Escaping the pocket, the quarterback released the ball moments before the defender pulled his flag.

Touchdown.

"The only reason I'm here is because of my team," Herbert said. "Not just because of me."

"We're just friends on and off the field," Tom Wustman said.

These practices and out-of-state tournaments are what make relationships that "last a lifetime," according to Tyler Wustman.

"When they have birthday parties, this is who they're inviting," he said. "Getting to know these kids, helping them grow on and off the field is what I really care about."

The NFL Flag Championships are, ideally, only the start for this team.

"The goal is to have them continue to play football the rest of their life," Wustman said.

"Put in the blood, sweat, and tears," Echebelem said. "Whatever gets in your way, just push through it and go and chase your dreams."

