Local business encouraging residents to make Battle Creek more awesome

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Have you ever wanted to do something awesome in your community? The Make Battle Creek More Awesome Grant Program could help.

Penetrator Events in Battle Creek is challenging residents to come up with good ideas that the community can enjoy, and if chosen, they’ll give money to help make it happen.

“I've always had this slogan about Battle Creek, which is 'Increase the awesome, decrease the suck,'” said Chief Excitement Officer of Penetrator Events Jeremy Andrews.

The program was launched in 2020 with the hope of giving residents a voice. Since then, they’ve awarded over 100 grants.

“With the amount of funds that we did receive through Penetrator events, the grant, we were able to purchase at least 50 more pairs of skates. We were able to actually get the building, Burma center, and then the DJ services Black Diamond,” said Joy Leger, owner of Good Vibez Mobile Rollerskating.

Leger’s business allows her to bring the fun, without people having to make a trip to an actual roller rink. Since receiving the grant, she says it’s been a blessing, adding that the money she received will also help them invest in a trailer for future events.

The grant is not just for business owners. It was able to help a woman create an event in honor of her father.

“We had fishing pros out there teaching the kids how to put the line on, put the hook on the worm, and fish. We're just jumping out all day long. It was amazing,” said Carrie Stevens.

Her father loved fishing before passing away in February of 2022. With the help of Penetrator Events, not only was she able to memorialize her father, she brought joy to many kids.

“We were planning on only doing that for one year, but this grant helped us save some money. So we're doing it again this year. So it's going to go on again in August, and hopefully every year after that,” Stevens said.

Applications are open now until May 20. Winners will be announced on June 3.

