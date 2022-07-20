Local artist auctioning off work to help feed West Michigan families

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Local artist Aaron McCall is auctioning off some of his work to help feed families in West Michigan.

McCall’s paintings are meant to be about making the most of the time we have. The four paintings are currently being displayed at the Coopersville Brewery.

The auction will be going on for the next couple of weeks. 50% of each winning bid will be donated to Coopersville Cares.

“I don’t feel like art should be a competition like you see a lot of around here,” said McCall. “I feel like it should be a contribution. So, if I can help or be a part of helping somebody else in any other way, that’s pretty rad.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube