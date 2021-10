LANSING, Mich. — Leaders from communities impacted by PFAS contamination held a virtual press conference Tuesday to unveil the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network’s PFAS Action Agenda, an outline of policy priorities to address PFAS in Michigan and protect impacted people and communities.

The Action Agenda lays out "policies the Legislature and administration can enact to better protect Michiganders from toxic PFAS chemicals."

Watch it here: