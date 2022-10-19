Literacy Center of West Michigan receives $300K toward citizenship services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An area nonprofit has received $300,000 from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) department.

The Literacy Center of West Michigan (LCWM) says the grant will fund efforts to teach English as a second language (ESL) and cover the cost of naturalization applications for 200 people over two years.

We’re told the money, in turn, will help address West Michigan’s growing immigrant population.

“This national grant is a game changer for New Americans who need help to successfully navigate the citizenship process,” says LCWM Executive Director Wendy Falb, Ph.D. “We expect that once word gets out, we will be looking to expand the program well beyond the support of this current grant.”

The nonprofit says the number of immigrants living in Kent County increased by 22.9% between 2010 and 2020.

LCWM says its services are open to anyone 18 and up who is learning English as a second language.

