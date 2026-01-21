Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21  WX Alerts 39  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

List: Warming Centers in West Michigan

Thermometer,On,Snow,Shows,Low,Temperatures,In,Celsius,Or,Farenheit.
Courtesy of AAA
Thermometer,On,Snow,Shows,Low,Temperatures,In,Celsius,Or,Farenheit.
Posted

Arctic cold is headed for West Michigan at the end of this week. If you are unable to stay warm during these frigid days, there are a number of shelters available for you to use.

Below are lists of warming shelters by county:

LOCATIONADDRESS & CONTACTHOURSADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Community Center and Service Center at Westminster47 Jefferson Ave SEMon-Fri 8:00am – 3:00pmOpen November 17 – March 31
Grand Rapids Public Librarygrpl.org/locations
Main Library: 616-988-5400		All locations available during regular hours:
grpl.org/locations
In the Image4255 Kalamazoo Ave SE
616-456-6150		Mon-Thurs 9:00am – 3:00pmOpen after Thanksgiving
Kent District Library616-784-2007All locations available during regular hours:
kdl.org/locations
Lotus Brew Coffee211 Diamond Ave SE
616-419-8613		Weds 8:00am – 6:00pm
Thurs-Sun 8:00am – 8:00pm
Matthew’s House Ministries766 7th St NW
616-233-3006		Mon-Fri 8:30am – 3:30pm
Mel Trotter Ministries225 Commerce Ave SW
616-454-8249
The Salvation Army(Fulton Heights)1235 Fulton St E
616-454-1459		Mon-Fri 9:00am – 4:00pm
The Salvation Army(Kent County)1215 Fulton St E
616-459-9468		Mon-Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm
West Grand Neighborhood Association754 Leonard St NW #2 616-451-0150Mon-Fri 8:30am – 5:00pm
Westminster Presbyterian Church47 Jefferson Ave SE 616-717-5581Mon-Weds 9:30am – 3:00pm

Kalamazoo County

LOCATIONADDRESS & CONTACTHOURSADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Ministry with Community500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
269-382-0287 ext. 1		6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Adults only, no pets
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo
269-345-2974		Open all days when temperatures are below freezing, 9 AM – 4 PM
Kalamazoo Public Libraryhttps://www.kpl.gov/hours/
Administration: (269) 553-7800		All locations open during regular hours: https://www.kpl.gov/hours/
Portage Zhang Senior Center203 E. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002Mon & Fri: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Tues-Thur: 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Sun: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.Service dogs allowed, no other pets
Portage District Library300 Library Lane, Portage, MI 49002Mon-Thur: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church1515 Helen Ave., Portage
269-344-3966		Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PMLunch provided, service dogs allowed, no other pets
Salvation Army Kalamazoo1700 S. Burdick St, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001Monday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PMService dogs allowed, no other pets

Ottawa County

LOCATIONADDRESS & CONTACTHOURSADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Gateway Mission Men’s Center643 S Waverly Ave, HollandOpen 24 hours
Gateway Mission Women and Children’s Center356 Fairbanks Ave, HollandOpen 24 hours
Refresh at First United Methodist Church57 W 10th St, HollandTues 8:00 to 11:00 am, Wed 5:30 to 8:00 pm
Herrick District Library300 S River Ave, HollandDaily from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm
Loutit Library407 Columbus Ave, Grand HavenTues & Wed from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Central Park Place421 Columbus Ave, Grand HavenTues & Wed from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Muskegon County

LOCATIONADDRESS & CONTACTHOURSADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Muskegon Rescue Mission Community Resource Center1747 7th St, Muskegon
(231) 714-4373		Mon—Fri 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Muskegon Rescue Mission Men's Shelter400 W Laketon, Muskegon
231.727.6085
Muskegon Rescue Mission Women & Family Shelter1691 Peck St, Muskegon
231.727.6010
Muskegon Area District LibrarySee locations hereSee hours by location here
Hackley Public Library316 W Webster Ave, Muskegon
231-722-8000		Mon & Tue: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.;
Wed-Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
House Dividied Michigan Michigan State Special Right Rail Promo.png

Sports

A HOUSE DIVIDED