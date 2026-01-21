List: Warming Centers in West Michigan

Arctic cold is headed for West Michigan at the end of this week. If you are unable to stay warm during these frigid days, there are a number of shelters available for you to use.

Below are lists of warming shelters by county:

Kalamazoo County

LOCATION ADDRESS & CONTACT HOURS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Ministry with Community 500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

269-382-0287 ext. 1 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Adults only, no pets Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries 448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo

269-345-2974 Open all days when temperatures are below freezing, 9 AM – 4 PM Kalamazoo Public Library https://www.kpl.gov/hours/

Administration: (269) 553-7800 All locations open during regular hours: https://www.kpl.gov/hours/ Portage Zhang Senior Center 203 E. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002 Mon & Fri: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Tues-Thur: 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Sun: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Service dogs allowed, no other pets Portage District Library 300 Library Lane, Portage, MI 49002 Mon-Thur: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church 1515 Helen Ave., Portage

269-344-3966 Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Lunch provided, service dogs allowed, no other pets Salvation Army Kalamazoo 1700 S. Burdick St, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001 Monday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Service dogs allowed, no other pets

Ottawa County

LOCATION ADDRESS & CONTACT HOURS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Gateway Mission Men’s Center 643 S Waverly Ave, Holland Open 24 hours Gateway Mission Women and Children’s Center 356 Fairbanks Ave, Holland Open 24 hours Refresh at First United Methodist Church 57 W 10th St, Holland Tues 8:00 to 11:00 am, Wed 5:30 to 8:00 pm Herrick District Library 300 S River Ave, Holland Daily from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Loutit Library 407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven Tues & Wed from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm Central Park Place 421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven Tues & Wed from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Muskegon County

LOCATION ADDRESS & CONTACT HOURS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Muskegon Rescue Mission Community Resource Center 1747 7th St, Muskegon

(231) 714-4373 Mon—Fri 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Muskegon Rescue Mission Men's Shelter 400 W Laketon, Muskegon

231.727.6085 Muskegon Rescue Mission Women & Family Shelter 1691 Peck St, Muskegon

231.727.6010 Muskegon Area District Library See locations here See hours by location here Hackley Public Library 316 W Webster Ave, Muskegon

231-722-8000 Mon & Tue: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.;

Wed-Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube