List: Warming Centers in West Michigan

Arctic cold is headed for West Michigan at the end of this week. If you are unable to stay warm during these frigid days, there are a number of shelters available for you to use.
Below are lists of warming shelters by county:
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS & CONTACT
|HOURS
|ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|Community Center and Service Center at Westminster
|47 Jefferson Ave SE
|Mon-Fri 8:00am – 3:00pm
|Open November 17 – March 31
|Grand Rapids Public Library
|grpl.org/locations
Main Library: 616-988-5400
|All locations available during regular hours:
grpl.org/locations
|In the Image
|4255 Kalamazoo Ave SE
616-456-6150
|Mon-Thurs 9:00am – 3:00pm
|Open after Thanksgiving
|Kent District Library
|616-784-2007
|All locations available during regular hours:
kdl.org/locations
|Lotus Brew Coffee
|211 Diamond Ave SE
616-419-8613
|Weds 8:00am – 6:00pm
Thurs-Sun 8:00am – 8:00pm
|Matthew’s House Ministries
|766 7th St NW
616-233-3006
|Mon-Fri 8:30am – 3:30pm
|Mel Trotter Ministries
|225 Commerce Ave SW
616-454-8249
|The Salvation Army(Fulton Heights)
|1235 Fulton St E
616-454-1459
|Mon-Fri 9:00am – 4:00pm
|The Salvation Army(Kent County)
|1215 Fulton St E
616-459-9468
|Mon-Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm
|West Grand Neighborhood Association
|754 Leonard St NW #2 616-451-0150
|Mon-Fri 8:30am – 5:00pm
|Westminster Presbyterian Church
|47 Jefferson Ave SE 616-717-5581
|Mon-Weds 9:30am – 3:00pm
Kalamazoo County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS & CONTACT
|HOURS
|ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|Ministry with Community
|500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
269-382-0287 ext. 1
|6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Adults only, no pets
|Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries
|448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo
269-345-2974
|Open all days when temperatures are below freezing, 9 AM – 4 PM
|Kalamazoo Public Library
|https://www.kpl.gov/hours/
Administration: (269) 553-7800
|All locations open during regular hours: https://www.kpl.gov/hours/
|Portage Zhang Senior Center
|203 E. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002
|Mon & Fri: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Tues-Thur: 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Sun: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Service dogs allowed, no other pets
|Portage District Library
|300 Library Lane, Portage, MI 49002
|Mon-Thur: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Westminster Presbyterian Church
|1515 Helen Ave., Portage
269-344-3966
|Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|Lunch provided, service dogs allowed, no other pets
|Salvation Army Kalamazoo
|1700 S. Burdick St, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001
|Monday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Service dogs allowed, no other pets
Ottawa County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS & CONTACT
|HOURS
|ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|Gateway Mission Men’s Center
|643 S Waverly Ave, Holland
|Open 24 hours
|Gateway Mission Women and Children’s Center
|356 Fairbanks Ave, Holland
|Open 24 hours
|Refresh at First United Methodist Church
|57 W 10th St, Holland
|Tues 8:00 to 11:00 am, Wed 5:30 to 8:00 pm
|Herrick District Library
|300 S River Ave, Holland
|Daily from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm
|Loutit Library
|407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven
|Tues & Wed from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
|Central Park Place
|421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven
|Tues & Wed from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Muskegon County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS & CONTACT
|HOURS
|ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|Muskegon Rescue Mission Community Resource Center
|1747 7th St, Muskegon
(231) 714-4373
|Mon—Fri 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Muskegon Rescue Mission Men's Shelter
|400 W Laketon, Muskegon
231.727.6085
|Muskegon Rescue Mission Women & Family Shelter
|1691 Peck St, Muskegon
231.727.6010
|Muskegon Area District Library
|See locations here
|See hours by location here
|Hackley Public Library
|316 W Webster Ave, Muskegon
231-722-8000
|Mon & Tue: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.;
Wed-Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
