'Like it was yesterday' Remembering I-94's deadly 193-car pileup, 10 years later

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On this day ten years ago, one crash led to another in a 193-car pileup on I-94 near Galesburg.

In whiteout conditions that Friday morning, a box truck slid into a cable barrier on the median, causing a collision with a semi truck that triggered a chain reaction of crashes on the eastbound lanes of I-94. Minutes later, a pileup happened on the westbound lanes as drivers were likely distracted by the scene of crumpled metal on the other side of the road.

As scores of travelers abandoned their cars and helped others to safety in the bitter cold, smoke poured from the interstate. Bright flames engulfed vehicles— including a truck hauling formic acid and another carrying 40,000lbs of commercial-grade fireworks caught fire, sparking loud and colorful explosions.

'I remember it like it was yesterday': 193-car pileup on I-94, ten years later

Listen to the 911 calls from the drivers caught in the I-94 pileup: HERE

In total, 193 cars were involved in what is still one of the largest crashes in state history. Despite the carnage, only one person died in the pileup— a truck driver from Canada named Jean Larocque.

Less than 48 hours later, I-94 reopened.

However, the stretch of road containing the crash site — coined the 'Bermuda Triange of Kalamazoo County' by now-former US Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) — continued to be scrutinized by public officials as a safety audit was commissioned and a number of its recommendations, including resurfacing and sensor stations to monitor the weather, were implemented.

FOX 17

"Holy crap. I remember it like it was yesterday," said Benson Baumeister, a Michigan man who survived the pileup. "Almost like a Newton's Cradle: Semis hitting and hitting and hitting."

FOX 17 spoke to Baumeister on the day of the crash. Ten years later, I reconnected with him over the phone to ask him how he reflects on the deadly pileup.

"I sound like an old man now," said Baumeister, who walked away from the crash without a scratch. "But don't be in a hurry, you know? Slow down."

FOX 17

It's a similar message from Lt. Dale Hinz, assistant post commander at the Michigan State Police post in Paw Paw. Ten years ago, Hinz helped piece together the cause of the pileup and played a leading role in reopening the interstate (including coordinating for the truck carrying fireworks to be moved to a nearby National Guard base where it continued to reignite for several days after the crash).

"We're selfish by nature. We want to get to our destination on time. We don't slow down," Hinz said. "Slow down and realize that while you may have four-wheel drive, it doesn't mean you have four-wheel stop."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube