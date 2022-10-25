'Like a dream coming true': Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, launches West Michigan-grown cannabis brand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Julian Marley has followed in his father's footsteps in many aspects of life— he is a Grammy-nominated musician, and has spent years publicly advocating for the benefits of cannabis.

He is now entering the world of producing and marketing cannabis with the help of a West Michigan-based company.

Juju Royal, a line of cannabis pre-rolls, "moon rock" flower, and vape cartridges, is a partnership between Marley and Aaron White of Paw Paw.

Scripps Juju Royal pre-roll and a package of "moon rocks"

White owns Great Lakes Aquaculture Processing, and the attached storefront, White Flower Cannabis Company.

“We've been working for about four months, five months,” White told FOX 17 about their new brand.

“It's been a huge launch to have Julian here."

They launched their first two products over the weekend, going on a tour of dispensaries throughout the state to promote them.

“Wow, it was very impressive,” Marley said of their tour.

“To be able to see the growth of the cannabis industry, and being a supporter, and advocate, and a lover of the plant... we're at home.”

They toured White's dispensary in Paw Paw, as well as visited shops in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Coldwater, before ending at Exclusive in Grand Rapids.

Scripps Julian Marley visiting Exclusive Cannabis in Grand Rapids

“Last time I was in Michigan, we was looking through the windows, can we smoke here?,” Marley recalled about past trips here to perform.

“Now it's like, oh good! This is like feeling free, and it feels so good to feel free.”

Juju Royal currently has pre-rolls and packages of "moon rocks", cannabis flowers dipped in concentrate and coated with kief.

Scripps/ Great Lakes Aquaculture Processing

While many of the cannabis products on Michigan dispensary shelves have THC content somewhere around 15- 30%, the pair says their pre-rolls are testing at 40% THC, while the moon rocks are testing at 70% THC.

"It definitely allows you to get to that spiritual connection," Marley said about their products.

"We love what we do, you know, it's something that is a passion... it's like a dream coming true to be able to be part of this."

Juju Royal plans to launch cannabis vape cartridges in the near future.

You can currently find their products throughout cannabis dispensaries in Michigan.

