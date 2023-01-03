Life EMS Ambulance offering CPR classes

Life EMS Ambulance is offering CPR classes to help prepare people for if there is an opportunity to save someone’s life. The importance of CPR was shown on Monday, after it was given to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Life EMS is an American Heart Association (AHA) Training Center. According to their website, one of the classes they offer is Basic Life Support (BLS). The course is designed for healthcare professionals, as well as other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other cardiovascular skills. It trains participants to recognize life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations, and provide early use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). Individuals interested in the class can sign up here.

AHA Skills Testing is also available. It is blended learning for BLS Provider and Heartsaver CPR and First Aid. It consists of an online course that can be completed at a participant’s own pace, and a short classroom practical skills session. To participate, individuals must purchase the online course separately through the AHA’s eLearning website and complete it prior to the practical skills test. Individuals interested in purchasing a skills test can do so here.

Another class available is the AHA CPR Instructor Course. The course certifies participants upon completion to teach BLS Provider or Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Air courses. It teaches future instructors on planning and course preparation, how to direct a CPR and First Aid class, practical skills testing, conducting written exams, and keeping instructor status current. Anyone interested in the course should be well versed in performing CPR and hold a current BLS Provider or Heartsaver CPR/AED card. Students interested in enrolling in the class can sign up here.

Life EMS Ambulance also offers BLS and Heartsaver CPR and First Aid training to off-site locations.

Life EMS Ambulance also hosts back to school training for West Michigan athletes. In August 2022, 35 certified athletic trainers from local high schools, colleges, and universities took part in the training. The event featured representatives from Grand Valley State University, Davenport University, Calvin University, Grand Rapids Public Schools, East Grand Rapids, Rockford, Wayland, Reed City, and Newaygo.

The American Red Cross’ website offers information on how to perform CPR. A list of the topics can be found below:



Adult CPR

Hands-Only CPR

Child & Baby CPR

Pet CPR

The American Red Cross’ website also offers steps on how to use an AED.

More information on Life EMS Ambulance’s CPR classes can be found on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube