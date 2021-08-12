Libraries in Newaygo County open to those without power

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Several libraries in West Michigan are open to those who are out of power and seeking relief from Thursday’s heat, according to Newaygo County Emergency Services.

We’re told some Consumers Energy customers may not have power restored until Sunday, Aug. 15.

In the meantime, emergency services recommend the following libraries as safe havens:

Fremont Area Library (open until 8:30 p.m.)

104 E Main Street in Fremont, MI 49412

Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Newaygo Area Library (open until 6 p.m.)

44 N State Road in Newaygo, MI 49337

Open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

White Cloud Community Library (open until 5:30 p.m.)

1038 E Wilcox Ave in White Cloud, MI 49349

Open at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

All of the above locations are closed on Sunday.

