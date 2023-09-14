LAWSUIT: Former Muskegon Heights Police Officer sues department, alleges campaign of sexual harassment

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A former police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Muskegon Heights, the police department, and two individual officers, alleging a campaign of sexual harassment, and discrimination.

The former female officer, who we are referring to as “Officer A” for the time being, started at the department in October 2017.

During her initial training as a Field Training Officer (FTO), the suit alleges a superior officer told her “women belong in the kitchen.”

By November 2017, the suit alleges that superior officers were making comments and jokes implying that “Officer A” was having sexual relationships with other officers.

In March 2018, the suit alleges that same officer said something over the police radio that implied “Officer A” was having sexual relations with another officer.

She says she filed a complaint after this incident, and that the officer was suspended and demoted.

In July 2018, the suit alleges that “Officer A” was struck by a drunk driver while on duty.

While she was out on leave to recover, the suit claims other officers called her “a complainer, a whiner and a cry baby.”

A Sergeant is alleged to have accused her of “abusing her sick time hours and purposely scheduling medical appointments on workdays”.

The lawsuit claims officers would make jokes about her “being a lesbian” and telling her “come out already”.

There is another incident laid out in the lawsuit that alleges a Sergeant confronted “Officer A” while she was in the middle of conducting a traffic stop.

She claims the Sergeant “belittled her” in front of the stopped motorist, allegedly calling her “jealous” of the female driver she had stopped, and then taking the ticket back from the driver.

The lawsuit claims “Officer A” was suspended in August 2020 for an incident that happened in December 2019, in which she allegedly left her duty firearm in the station bathroom.

The suit alleges that “Officer A” was injured in October 2021 while assisting Michigan State Police with the arrest of an intoxicated person.

In February 2022, “Officer A” was apparently informed that superiors believed she had submitted false claims of being injured in the incident.

She was allegedly fired over this in March 2022. She denies the false claims Allegations.

The suit charges the city and department with equal protection violations, violating the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights act, violating the persons with disabilities act, and violating the workers disability compensation act.

She is also alleging sexual harassment, hostile work environment, and retaliation.

The suit is seeking damages from lost wages and benefits, attorney fees, and punitive damages from emotional and reputational harm.

FOX 17 reached out to the former officer’s attorney for comment.

She said they are not providing any additional statements at this time.

The City Attorney for Muskegon Heights told FOX 17, “While we want to make it clear that the City steadfastly denies the allegations set forth in the complaint, it is imperative to reiterate our unwavering commitment to providing a safe and discrimination-free work environment for all our employees.

Our dedication to upholding a safe and inclusive workplace is unwavering, and we are fully prepared to honor this commitment both to the City and the employees mentioned in the complaint. This entails conducting a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and mounting a strong and diligent defense in response to this action.

I want to assure you that we will handle this matter with the same level of professionalism and integrity for which the City of Muskegon Heights is well-known.”

