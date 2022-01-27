Lawsuit filed on behalf of Oxford shooting victims against Ethan Crumbley, school employees

OXFORD, Mich. — Attorney Ven Johnson announced a lawsuit Thursday morning on behalf of the victims of the Oxford High School shooting against the 15-year-old suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley, his parents and some Oxford Community Schools employees.

Johnson held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the lawsuit.

The lawsuit follows the mass shooting at Oxford High School on November 30 that killed Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling and injured seven others.

Ethan Crumbley is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting, one count of terrorism and more.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The lawsuit is the second filed, and accuses the suspect and his parents of intentional, reckless and negligent conduct, and said the parents repeatedly ignored their son's signs of psychiatric problems.

The lawsuit also accuses counselors, the dean of students and three teachers, saying there was gross negligence that led to the attacks.

You can read the lawsuit below.

Oxford Complaint by WXMI on Scribd



