Lawmakers, local leaders speak out after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

Lawmakers and leaders from Michigan and across the country are speaking out after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan held a virtual press conference just after the ruling was released to share their reaction to the decision.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement, calling it a "sad day for America."

"Today is a sad day for America as an unelected group of conservative judges act squarely against the will of the people and medical expertise. We can all sense the despair that tens of millions of Americans—our neighbors, family members and friends—are feeling right now. However we personally feel about abortion, health—not politics—should drive important medical decisions.



“With today's decision, Michigan's antiquated 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses who provide reproductive care takes effect. For now, a Michigan court has put a temporary hold on the law, but that decision is not final and has already been challenged. The 1931 law would punish women and strip away their right to make decisions about their own bodies. I am deeply disappointed that Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders have been in court defending this draconian ban, to the detriment of women and families. Some legislators have gone a step further, proposing a 10-year prison sentence for abortion providers and a 20-year sentence for anyone manufacturing, selling or distributing birth control medication.



“I want every Michigander to know that I am more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. Now is the time to use every tool in our toolbox to protect women and reproductive health care. That is why I filed a lawsuit in April and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion. We need to clarify that under Michigan law, access to abortion is not only legal, but constitutionally protected. In addition, my recent executive directive instructs all state departments and agencies not to cooperate with authorities from other states who want to prosecute women seeking legal abortion care and instructs departments to increase protections for reproductive healthcare.



“I will fight like hell to protect every Michiganders’ right to make decisions about their own body with the advice of a medical professional they trust. I will not give in or give up for my kids, your kids, and the future of our great state.”





After the decision was released Friday morning, Right to Life of Michigan President Barbara Listing issued a statement.

"The U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to overrule Roe are on the right side of history today. This monumental day gives the states the ability to restore legal rights to the unborn hopefully, in turn, ceasing the unjust slaughtering of the innocent in our country. We stand by our justices and thank them for their courage and wisdom in overruling a law that has plagued our society for the past 50 years.



We urge the public and pro-abortion activists to accept this decision without violence and retaliation. The overturning of Roe v. Wade was made possible by working with the legal system and following laws. We know that one day Michigan’s 1931 abortion law will be enforced again, and the unborn will be protected against ableism, sexism, and racism. We will continue to peacefully work towards this through the legal system.



We will also continue to use our resources and time to protect the right to life... In the meantime, we know that lives will be saved every day and families will be finding support at the 150 pregnancy resource centers across the state.



We honor the 63 million lives lost from abortion in the past 50 years by dedicating all our efforts towards keeping Michigan a life-affirming state. We cannot change the past but thanks to the overruling of Roe v. Wade, we can control the future for our children and families."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also sent out a statement about the ruling.

Nessel stated, "The overturning of Roe is not just the loss of a right; it is the erosion of our status as equal citizens under the law. As a nation, we trust in our highest court to hold sacred their duty, free from political whim. Today’s decision sets a dangerous precedent in reversing 50 years’ of settled law; creating extraordinary upheaval in the American legal system; and putting at risk other individual rights that generations of Americans fought to secure and preserve.

"Now we must do what our courts have failed to do: we must act to ensure that women are not permanently relegated to second-class citizens in this country. I will continue to fight for a women’s right to choose with the full weight of my office. Michigan residents must continue to fight for reproductive rights at the ballot box in November.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said it is a day for celebration.

"Today is not just a day for celebration as it is an affirmation that life is precious, but it is a day for action. As I said when a draft opinion from the case was first leaked in May, we have come a long way since the Roe v. Wade decision. Technology allows us to see our baby before birth. Miraculous medical developments now make it possible for babies to survive outside the womb far earlier than when the Roe decision was made. Truly, so much has changed. But what has never changed is the preciousness of life. I am pro-life. I am pro-family. I am pro-mother. I am pro-woman. "

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski said, in part, "This Supreme Court ruling is a shocking and brutal assault on the rights of all Michiganders and my heart breaks for the devastating and mortal consequences of this obviously wrongful decision.”

State Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids) issued the following statement: "This is a tragic and frightening day in the United States. Today marks one of the first times in decades that we have rolled back the freedom of people in the United States, rather than expanding our rights to live freely. Bodily autonomy is a human right. As an elected official, I am committed to leading among the diverse team of citizens across this state, this country and the world, who will be mobilized like never before in history, to reverse this decision. I won’t back down until my daughters can be assured their bodies are their own.”

Another GOP gubernatorial candidate, Kevin Rinke, released a statement saying the Supreme Court acted appropriately.

