Large sinkhole closes road in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A road in Battle Creek is closed after city crews discovered a large sinkhole.

City officials say Ivanhoe Street will be closed until further notice due to a large sinkhole.

Crews are still working to determine what repairs are necessary, and it’s unclear how long the road will be closed for.

S. Union Street will have lane restrictions and traffic shifts, and the city urges pedestrians and drivers to use caution in the area.

You can check out the streets impacted by the sinkhole on the Battle Creek Public Works interactive project map.

