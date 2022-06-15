Watch
Lansing man arrested in Eaton Co. after running from police

Posted at 7:19 PM, Jun 15, 2022
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Eaton County deputies and Grand Ledge Police officers arrested a man Wednesday who they say was involved in a violent crime and armed with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office says it happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the suspect, a 26-year-old Lansing man, took off from the scene in Grand Ledge before eventually crashing his car in Delta Township.

A witness at the scene of the crash says they saw the man grab a handgun from the car and then run off.

Deputies say the man disappeared into the woods near Stone Ridge Drive and Saginaw Highway.

After a long search, police arrested the man without further incident.

FOX 17 is working to learn the details of the violent crime the man is accused of being involved in.

