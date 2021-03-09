Menu

Lansing Community College job and internship fair go virtual this year

Lansing Community College
Job and internship fair at Lansing Community College
Posted at 5:18 PM, Mar 09, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — This year Lansing Community College will hold its annual job/internship fair virtually March 16, 23, and 24.

Employers from Healthcare, Business and IT, joined with Skilled Trades and Manufacturing will be at the free fair.

All LCC students, alumni and the public are invited to attend. Employers wishing to participate may also attend.

Those wanting to participate can register here. Below are more details around the fair’s schedule.

· Healthcare CareersMarch 16 | 9 a.m. - Noon or 1 - 4 p.m.

· Business and IT CareersMarch 23 | 9 a.m. - Noon or 1 - 4 p.m.

· Skilled Trades and Manufacturing CareersMarch 24 | 9 a.m. - Noon or 1 - 4 p.m.

