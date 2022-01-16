Lansing Community College hosting Racial Healing and Transformation Week

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion is holding a Racial Healing and Transformation Week from Jan.17-Jan. 21.

The week will feature conversations on racial healing, equity and justice.

The week-long event also celebrates the National Day of Racial Healing, which is a “national and community-based process to plan for and bring about transformational and sustainable change, and to address the historic and contemporary effects of racism,” according to LCC’s website.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will also offer films and discussion, guest speakers and experts on racial healing.

“LCC’s Racial Healing and Transformation Week provides a time and space for our college community and surrounding neighbors to acknowledge and see the humanity in one another, facilitate trust and build authentic relationships that begin to bridge divides,” Tonya Bailey, LCC Chief Diversity Officer, said in a statement.

A list of events and sign-ups can be found at www.lcc.edu/racialhealing .

