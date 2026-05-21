Landslide warning issued in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office has released a public service announcement warning of landslides along the Muskegon River.

People in the area are being warned to use caution between mile markers 3 and 4 along the bank of the Muskegon River. The slides are impacting nearby homes and shoreline properties.

Please avoid traveling close to the shoreline in the area, and stay alert for:



Falling trees or debris

Sudden riverbank collapse

Mud and sediment entering water

Strong and unpredictable currents

Land owners in the area are watching for any significant changes in the ground, and reporting them to authorities. More updates can be provided as conditions change.

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