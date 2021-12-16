Watch
Winds create big waves along Lake Michigan shoreline

Lauren Edwards / Fox 17
Lake Michigan
Posted at 1:25 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:25:09-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — High winds are causing big waves along Lake Michigan on Thursday.

Here's a look at the situation at Pere Marquette Beach around 1 p.m.:

Windy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday afternoon.

