Winds create big waves along Lake Michigan shoreline

MUSKEGON, Mich. — High winds are causing big waves along Lake Michigan on Thursday.

Here's a look at the situation at Pere Marquette Beach around 1 p.m.:

Pere Marquette in Muskegon today is 🌬 & 🌊 & 🥶… So if you go grab your 🧢 & 🧣 & 🧤!!! // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/UxOkxmplzZ — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) December 16, 2021

Windy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday afternoon.

See the latest forecast from Fox 17 meteorologists here.

SEE MORE: Power outages reported across West Michigan due to high winds