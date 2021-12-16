Winds create big waves along Lake Michigan shoreline

MUSKEGON, Mich. — High winds are causing big waves along Lake Michigan on Thursday.
Here's a look at the situation at Pere Marquette Beach around 1 p.m.:
Pere Marquette in Muskegon today is 🌬 & 🌊 & 🥶… So if you go grab your 🧢 & 🧣 & 🧤!!! // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/UxOkxmplzZ— Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) December 16, 2021
Windy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday afternoon.
See the latest forecast from Fox 17 meteorologists here.
