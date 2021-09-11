The National Weather Service warns of dangerous swimming conditions on Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has issued a Small Craft Advisory from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until 4 a.m. Sunday. Potentially dangerous swimming and boating conditions are expected as waves will range between 3 to 6 feet. Sustained winds will range between 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.

The south sides of piers will be the most dangerous, as winds will be southwesterly.

National Weather Service

It is not recommended to swim on Saturday, as currents will be strong. If you find yourself in the water and in a strong current, it is important to stay calm. Flip on your back, float, and follow the current. Do your best to swim to the side of the current and head to the shore.

Walking on the pier will also be potentially dangerous, as waves could wash over piers and pull walkers in.

For the latest forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17 on air and online.