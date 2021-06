SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — According to Van Buren County Dispatch Charles Campbell, 18, went missing yesterday around 4 p.m.

Charles is a 5'10, 160 lb white male and was last seen at a McDonald's in South Haven.

Authorities report that his phone is off and frequents Grand Junction, Bloomingdale and Decatur.

Those with information are asked to call Van Buren County Dispatch at (269) 657-2006 or 911.