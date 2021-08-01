Sunday Lakeshore Forecast: Dangerous swimming conditions and possible waterspouts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High wave heights and strong winds are expected along Lake Michigan Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a high beach hazards statement until late Sunday night, and a Small Craft Advisory from 5am Sunday until 5am Monday.

Northerly winds at 15 to 25 mph are forecast, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph. This will generate wave heights between 3 to 6 feet, although wave heights up to 7 feet are possible. Please use extreme caution along the lakeshore. Rip currents will be a primary concern Sunday, creating dangerous swimming conditions.

WXMI

North sides of piers will be the most dangerous. Since waves will be so high, the water could very easily wash over piers and sweep people into Lake Michigan. The beaches with the greatest concern include Stearns Park in Ludington, Mears State Park in Pentwater, Holland State Park, and North Beach in South Haven.

Keep your eye out for potential waterspouts! Conditions are favorable for waterspouts along Lake Michigan on Sunday morning and early afternoon, according to International Centre for Waterspout Research.

International Centre for Waterspout Research

Waterspouts are generally popular in early fall when the water temperatures are warmer and the air temperatures are cooler.

