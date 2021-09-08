Watch
South Haven police: Man steals emergency vehicle, officer injured in crash

Tom Renner
Posted at 9:27 PM, Sep 07, 2021
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A South Haven man has been arrested for the alleged theft of an emergency vehicle, according to the South Haven Police Department.

We’re told the 42-year-old man broke the windows of the vehicle at South Haven Area Emergency Services (Station One) and drove off with it.

South Haven police say they found the suspect and the vehicle within the city before taking the man to Allegan County Jail.

Authorities say an officer with SHPD was injured in a crash during the incident, who we’re told was taken to Bronson South Haven for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

